Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
French billionaire buys Lifecell mobile operator

French billionaire buys Lifecell mobile operator

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17387 views

Investment company NJJ Holding has acquired Datagroup-Volia and mobile operator Lifecell in Ukraine. The companies are expected to merge to create a telecommunications platform.

French billionaire Xavier Niel's company NJJ Holding has bought Datagroup-Volia, a fixed-line and pay-TV provider, and lifecell, a mobile operator in Ukraine, according to a press release from the American private equity firm Horizon Capital on September 9, UNN reports.

Details

"NJJ Holding ("NJJ"), an investment company founded and wholly owned by Xavier Niel, founder of iliad, Europe's leading telecommunications group, today (on September 9) announced the acquisition of Datagroup-Volia, a leading fixed line and pay-TV provider in Ukraine, and Lifecell, the country's third largest and fastest growing mobile operator. The transaction was completed following the fulfillment of all conditions precedent, including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals," Horizon Capital said in a statement.

Datagroup-Volia and Lifecell are reportedly "to merge to create a converged telecommunications platform." 

It is indicated that the next important stage for the unified platform is the signing of documents and the provision of a joint financial package of 435 million US dollars, which is provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

For reference

Xavier Niel is a French billionaire known as the founder, owner and chairman of the board of directors of the French telecommunications group Iliad. 

Julia Shramko

Economy

