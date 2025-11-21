European Commission President to talk with Zelensky amid US peace plan emergence

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the announcement of the 28-point so-called US peace plan to discuss the matter, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said during a briefing in Brussels on Friday, UNN reports.

This peace plan, or 28-point plan, has been released. And the President announced this morning that she will discuss the situation with both European leaders and G20 leaders who are in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20, and she also said that she will contact President Zelenskyy to discuss this issue. - Pinho noted.

However, she did not specify when von der Leyen would speak with Zelenskyy. "I have no further information," she said.

"But these calls may be imminent, and there may also be further calls. (...) There may be other contacts in the context of the G20 and during (Ursula von der Leyen's - ed.) stay in Africa," Pinho replied when asked when a conversation with Zelenskyy might take place and whether von der Leyen plans a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

