European Commission President to talk with Zelensky amid US peace plan emergence

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
02:48 PM • 44 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy
01:06 PM • 5436 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:55 PM • 10584 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany
12:43 PM • 9558 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 19361 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 16576 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 22321 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 24081 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 29572 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 45947 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.5m/s
94%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 34785 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 20267 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 33669 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 19272 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 15268 views
Publications
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 19361 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 22321 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 33686 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 45947 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 64134 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 15281 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 34808 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 42205 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 55952 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 77708 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

European Commission President to talk with Zelensky amid US peace plan emergence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss the 28-point US peace plan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This conversation will take place after the plan's announcement and its discussion with European leaders and G20 leaders.

European Commission President to talk with Zelensky amid US peace plan emergence

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the announcement of the 28-point so-called US peace plan to discuss the matter, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said during a briefing in Brussels on Friday, UNN reports.

This peace plan, or 28-point plan, has been released. And the President announced this morning that she will discuss the situation with both European leaders and G20 leaders who are in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20, and she also said that she will contact President Zelenskyy to discuss this issue.

- Pinho noted.

However, she did not specify when von der Leyen would speak with Zelenskyy. "I have no further information," she said.

"But these calls may be imminent, and there may also be further calls. (...) There may be other contacts in the context of the G20 and during (Ursula von der Leyen's - ed.) stay in Africa," Pinho replied when asked when a conversation with Zelenskyy might take place and whether von der Leyen plans a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany21.11.25, 14:55 • 10588 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Donald Trump
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen