12:46 PM • 8860 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18007 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11548 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29898 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26816 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 44993 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64488 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105317 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55692 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Europe already feeling ripple effects of war in the Middle East - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

The President of the European Commission warned of the economic consequences of the conflict and rising oil prices. EU leaders are discussing support for affected countries.

Europe already feeling ripple effects of war in the Middle East - von der Leyen

Europe is already feeling ripple effects of war in the Middle East, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

With oil prices rising above $100 a barrel, foreign leaders are beginning to talk about the ripple economic effects of the war in the Middle East.

Speaking to EU ambassadors on Monday, von der Leyen said Europe must focus on the reality of the situation.

"We are now witnessing a regional conflict with unforeseen consequences. And these consequences have already become a reality today," said von der Leyen, referring to side effects in energy, finance, trade, transport and the movement of people, and added that European citizens "find themselves in the crossfire."

At the same time, von der Leyen said that "the people of Iran deserve freedom, dignity and the right to decide their future."

"The people of Iran deserve freedom, dignity and the right to decide their future – even if we know that this will be associated with danger and instability during and after the war," she noted.

She also emphasized that "there should be no tears for the Iranian regime," which, she said, killed 17,000 people and caused destruction and destabilization throughout the region.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also warned today of deeper economic consequences the longer the war lasts.

At the same time, it is noted that EU and Middle Eastern leaders are holding talks on how Europe can better support the countries most affected by the US and Israel's war against Iran, and on ending the conflict.

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they had invited Middle Eastern leaders to participate in a video conference on Monday.

According to EU officials, participants in the meeting include leaders or high-ranking ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Armenia, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Also among the participants is EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas.

The meeting "will provide an opportunity to hear leaders' assessments of the situation and discuss further support from the EU and its member states to the countries of the region, as well as ways to end the current conflict," said Costa's spokesman.

More air defense missiles were used in the Middle East in three days than Ukraine used in winter - EU07.03.26, 15:25 • 6048 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics