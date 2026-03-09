Europe already feeling ripple effects of war in the Middle East - von der Leyen

Europe is already feeling ripple effects of war in the Middle East, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

With oil prices rising above $100 a barrel, foreign leaders are beginning to talk about the ripple economic effects of the war in the Middle East.

Speaking to EU ambassadors on Monday, von der Leyen said Europe must focus on the reality of the situation.

"We are now witnessing a regional conflict with unforeseen consequences. And these consequences have already become a reality today," said von der Leyen, referring to side effects in energy, finance, trade, transport and the movement of people, and added that European citizens "find themselves in the crossfire."

At the same time, von der Leyen said that "the people of Iran deserve freedom, dignity and the right to decide their future."

She also emphasized that "there should be no tears for the Iranian regime," which, she said, killed 17,000 people and caused destruction and destabilization throughout the region.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also warned today of deeper economic consequences the longer the war lasts.

At the same time, it is noted that EU and Middle Eastern leaders are holding talks on how Europe can better support the countries most affected by the US and Israel's war against Iran, and on ending the conflict.

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they had invited Middle Eastern leaders to participate in a video conference on Monday.

According to EU officials, participants in the meeting include leaders or high-ranking ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Armenia, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Also among the participants is EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas.

The meeting "will provide an opportunity to hear leaders' assessments of the situation and discuss further support from the EU and its member states to the countries of the region, as well as ways to end the current conflict," said Costa's spokesman.

