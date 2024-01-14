Estonia will not expel Ukrainian men of mobilization age - Kallas

Estonia will not send Ukrainian men liable for military service to Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas in an interview with The Kyiv Independent, UNN reports.

Details

She noted that she had discussed this issue with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, according to Kallas, the Estonian government "will definitely not do this.

She added that Ukrainian men who have been granted protection under the rules of the European Union are legally staying in Estonia. In her opinion, the Ukrainian authorities should appeal to them so that such people voluntarily return to Ukraine.

President Zelensky described that there are people who are on the battlefield, and there are people who pay taxes to Ukraine so that you can finance the soldiers who are on the battlefield. But there are also people who are in other countries, for example, in Estonia. Now for us they have the right to be here, if they follow the rules, if they come to us, the EU gives them temporary protection. So we will definitely not do anything on our part to extradite these people. Ukraine should appeal to the people who are here and ask them to return to help their homeland Kallas said.

