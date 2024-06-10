Enemy forces claimed to have occupied the border village of Ryzhevka in Sumy region. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

kadyrov claims that russian troops entered the border village of Ryzhevka, located in the Sumy region.

However, official comments from the Ukrainian military command have not yet been received.

