Enemy troops claim to have occupied the border village of Ryzhevka in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
According to russian media reports, enemy troops claimed to have occupied the border village of Ryzhevka in the Sumy region of Ukraine.
Details
kadyrov claims that russian troops entered the border village of Ryzhevka, located in the Sumy region.
However, official comments from the Ukrainian military command have not yet been received.
