Enemy strikes hit residential areas of Kherson region: 2 people wounded and 7 houses damaged

The invaders shot at residential areas in Kherson region, injuring 2 people and damaging 7 private houses. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

Kizomys, Antonivka, Shlyakhove, Prydniprovske, Tokarivka, Tyahyntsi, Novotyahyntsi, Olhivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day - said Oleksandr Prokudin.

As a result, the terrorist country's military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 7 private houses were damaged.

After that, a hit was recorded on a critical infrastructure facility, a gas pipeline and a private car.

Unfortunately, 2 people were injured as a result of this aggression.

One person killed, another wounded in Kherson region due to russian strikes - RMA