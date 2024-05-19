Enemy shells Mykolaiv region: a private house was hit, but no casualties were reported

In Mykolaiv region, russia shelled Ochakiv community and attacked Dmytrivka village of Kutsurub community with a drone. A private house was damaged, but there were no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on May 18 at 09:17, the enemy shelled the Ochakiv community with artillery. Later, at 14:30, the enemy occupiers attacked the village of Dmytrivka in the Kutsurub community with an FPV-type kamikaze drone. As a result of this attack, a private house was hit.

Fortunately, in both situations there were no civilian casualties.

Add

On the night of May 19, air defense forces and means conducted combat operations in Mykolaiv region, destroying a Shahed 131/136 UAV.

