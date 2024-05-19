ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Enemy shells Mykolaiv region: a private house was hit, but no casualties were reported

Enemy shells Mykolaiv region: a private house was hit, but no casualties were reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 34632 views

In the Mykolaiv region, russia shelled the community of Ochakiv and attacked the village of Dmytrivka with a drone, damaging a private house but causing no civilian casualties.

In Mykolaiv region, russia shelled Ochakiv community and attacked Dmytrivka village of Kutsurub community with a drone. A private house was damaged, but there were no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on May 18 at 09:17, the enemy shelled the Ochakiv community with artillery. Later, at 14:30, the enemy occupiers attacked the village of Dmytrivka in the Kutsurub community with an FPV-type kamikaze drone. As a result of this attack, a private house was hit.

Fortunately, in both situations there were no civilian casualties.

Add

On the night of May 19, air defense forces and means conducted combat operations in Mykolaiv region, destroying a Shahed 131/136 UAV.

Air defense works on enemy drone in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions19.05.24, 07:34 • 38408 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
shahed-131Shahed 131
ochakovOchakiv Raion
mykolaivMykolaiv

