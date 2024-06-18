Enemy shelling wounds 69-year-old woman and causes destruction in Mykolaiv region

Over the past day, the enemy fired several times at Mykolaiv region, wounding a 69-year-old resident of the Kutsurubska community and causing material damage in the region. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, on June 17 at 09:58, the enemy launched a missile attack outside the settlement of Voznesensk district. This resulted in a dry grass fire in an open area, which was promptly extinguished. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Also yesterday, at 11:13 a.m., the occupants attacked Solonchaky village of Kutsurub community with an FPV kamikaze drone. As a result of this aggression, a private house was damaged. However, there were no casualties here either.

In addition, on June 17, at 12:00 and 18:50, the invaders attacked the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurub community with 2 FPV kamikaze drones. As a result of the enemy attack, a private house was damaged and a 69-year-old resident of the household was injured. The woman is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

Additionally, yesterday at 14:36 and 14:49, the terrorist army fired mortar shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

