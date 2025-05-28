"Enemy" drones are massively attacking Moscow and the Moscow region: what is known

The capital of Russia, Moscow, was massively attacked by drones on the night of May 28. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the city's mayor Serhiy Sobyanin.

At 0:23 Kyiv time, Sobyanin reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense shot down four drones "flying to Moscow".

Later, Sobyanin reported that another eight "enemy" UAVs had been shot down.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense continues to repel attacks by enemy drones. ... Emergency services specialists are working at the crash site - Sobyanin writes.

Meanwhile, local public pages report a massive UAV attack on the Moscow region and publish a corresponding video.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 26, drones attacked Yelabuga in Tatarstan, where a factory for the production of "Shaheds" is located. Drones also struck Tula, causing a blackout there.

"Movement" in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a train was blown up by an explosive device planted under the rails