"Enemy" drones are massively attacking Moscow and the Moscow region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 28, Moscow was massively attacked by drones. Russian air defense shot down more than ten drones flying towards the city, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
The capital of Russia, Moscow, was massively attacked by drones on the night of May 28. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the city's mayor Serhiy Sobyanin.
Details
At 0:23 Kyiv time, Sobyanin reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense shot down four drones "flying to Moscow".
Later, Sobyanin reported that another eight "enemy" UAVs had been shot down.
The Ministry of Defense's air defense continues to repel attacks by enemy drones. ... Emergency services specialists are working at the crash site
Meanwhile, local public pages report a massive UAV attack on the Moscow region and publish a corresponding video.
Let us remind you
On the night of May 26, drones attacked Yelabuga in Tatarstan, where a factory for the production of "Shaheds" is located. Drones also struck Tula, causing a blackout there.
