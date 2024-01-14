Enemy conducted more than 90 air strikes over the last day: situation at the front

Over the past day, 61 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 32 missile and 91 air strikes, fired 82 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. UNN reports this with reference to the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled four occupants' attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Ternivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 15 attacks near Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinka sector, our troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 17 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks south of Prechystivka, west of Staromayorsk and south of Rivne in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two occupants' attacks near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 5 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

"Over the last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile troops hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 9 artillery pieces, 4 air defense systems, an ammunition depot and an enemy electronic warfare station," the General Staff said in a statement.