Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, there are wounded, a fire broke out

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia late in the evening on February 23. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are preliminary reports of injuries and a fire – the enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones.

The attack continues, stay in safe places - Fedorov urged.

Later, he reported that as of 23:53, no attack-type UAVs were observed over the territory of Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

Earlier, a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured another, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility.

7 injured already due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, one-and-a-half-year-old child in critical condition