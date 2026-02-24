Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, there are wounded, a fire broke out

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 9196 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 15447 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 13900 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 14048 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 13224 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 12028 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 11374 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12417 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 42699 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 47293 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
92%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhotoFebruary 23, 01:28 PM • 26861 views
SBU drones hit the critical Russian oil transportation hub "Kaleykino" in Tatarstan - sourcesVideoFebruary 23, 01:47 PM • 4880 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 21223 views
Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss detailsFebruary 23, 02:35 PM • 8924 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideo04:51 PM • 6802 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 21265 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 42702 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 47293 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 140552 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 149777 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Kyrylo Budanov
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Lviv
United States
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhoto09:02 PM • 3094 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideo08:42 PM • 3282 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideo04:51 PM • 6864 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 29888 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 63936 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Starlink
The Diplomat
Series

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, there are wounded, a fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Late in the evening on February 23, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones, with injuries and a fire breaking out. As of 23:53, no attack-type UAVs were observed over the city.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, there are wounded, a fire broke out

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia late in the evening on February 23. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are preliminary reports of injuries and a fire – the enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones.

The attack continues, stay in safe places

- Fedorov urged.

Later, he reported that as of 23:53, no attack-type UAVs were observed over the territory of Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

Earlier, a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured another, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility.

7 injured already due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, one-and-a-half-year-old child in critical condition18.02.26, 10:06 • 4553 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine