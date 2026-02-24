Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, there are wounded, a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
Late in the evening on February 23, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones, with injuries and a fire breaking out. As of 23:53, no attack-type UAVs were observed over the city.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia late in the evening on February 23. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, there are preliminary reports of injuries and a fire – the enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones.
The attack continues, stay in safe places
Later, he reported that as of 23:53, no attack-type UAVs were observed over the territory of Zaporizhzhia.
Recall
Earlier, a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured another, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility.
