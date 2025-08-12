$41.450.06
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
01:29 PM • 7514 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12686 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 27953 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29813 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 34944 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22435 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17063 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13932 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14927 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
End of an era: US provider discontinues dial-up internet access after 34 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

AOL announced the discontinuation of its dial-up internet access service as of September 30, 2025. This technology was the primary gateway to the network for millions of users in the 1990s and 2000s.

End of an era: US provider discontinues dial-up internet access after 34 years

After 34 years of connecting Americans to the Internet via telephone lines, the American company AOL recently announced the termination of its dial-up Internet access service on September 30, 2025, UNN reports with reference to Ars Technica.

Details

This announcement marks the end of a technology that served as the primary gateway to the World Wide Web for millions of users throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

AOL confirmed the shutdown date in a support message to customers: "AOL regularly evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL rate plans."

AOL's dial-up Internet access service was launched under the name "America Online" in 1991, when the Internet consisted primarily of text content, although its roots date back to the Quantum Link service, launched in 1985 for Commodore computers. Over the next few years, with the advent of the World Wide Web, website sizes were measured in kilobytes, images were small and compressed, and video was virtually impossible. The service evolved with the Internet itself, peaking at 20 million users in the early 2000s before the spread of broadband accelerated its decline.

According to 2022 US Census data, approximately 175,000 American households still connect to the Internet via dial-up services. These users typically live in rural areas where broadband infrastructure is absent or its installation remains prohibitively expensive.

For these users, alternatives are limited. Satellite internet now serves about 2-3 million subscribers in the US, distributed among various services, offering speeds significantly higher than dial-up, but often with data caps and higher latency. Traditional broadband access via DSL, cable, or fiber optic connection serves the vast majority of Internet users in the US, but requires infrastructure investments that do not always make economic sense in sparsely populated areas.

The persistence of dial-up highlights the ongoing digital divide in the United States. While urban users enjoy gigabit fiber optic connections, some rural residents still rely on the same technology that powered the Internet in 1995. Even basic tasks, such as loading a modern web page designed for broadband speeds, can take minutes over a dial-up connection, and sometimes it doesn't work at all, the publication notes.

Ukraine to be first in Europe to launch Starlink mobile internet10.07.25, 15:40 • 2872 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States