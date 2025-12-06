Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was fined

On Saturday, December 6, Elon Musk reacted to the European Commission's decision to fine the social network X, stating that the European Union should be "liquidated." He wrote about this on X, UNN reports.

"The EU should be liquidated and sovereignty returned to individual countries so that governments can better represent their people," Musk's message reads.

Addition

The European Commission fined Elon Musk's X platform 120 million euros for transparency violations under the EU's Digital Services Act. This is the first fine imposed under the bloc's flagship content moderation law.

Google and a huge EU fine: the American giant will change its advertising services to comply with competition rules