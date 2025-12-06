Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was fined

$42.180.00
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Popular news
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackoutsDecember 6, 08:30 AM • 11092 views
In Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building and two electric trainsDecember 6, 10:04 AM • 5136 views
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United StatesDecember 6, 10:17 AM • 10696 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEADecember 6, 11:02 AM • 7452 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 11626 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 11673 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 30568 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 45553 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 63168 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 55591 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Fastiv
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 25678 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 34086 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 36049 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 50034 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 49087 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was fined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Elon Musk reacted to the European Commission's decision to fine the social network X, stating that the European Union should be "abolished." He believes that sovereignty should be returned to individual countries.

Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was fined

On Saturday, December 6, Elon Musk reacted to the European Commission's decision to fine the social network X, stating that the European Union should be "liquidated." He wrote about this on X, UNN reports.

"The EU should be liquidated and sovereignty returned to individual countries so that governments can better represent their people," Musk's message reads.

Addition

The European Commission fined Elon Musk's X platform 120 million euros for transparency violations under the EU's Digital Services Act. This is the first fine imposed under the bloc's flagship content moderation law.

Google and a huge EU fine: the American giant will change its advertising services to comply with competition rules14.11.25, 12:15 • 3398 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
European Commission
European Union
Elon Musk