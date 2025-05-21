Electricity supply restored in Sumy after enemy drone attack on the city - mayor

In Sumy, after the attack of Russian drones, there were problems with electricity supply, which forced the launch of generators for the functioning of critical facilities. Currently, electricity supply has been restored throughout the city, reported acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar, writes UNN.

Details

Generators had to be started at the city water utility to restore water supply and drainage. Also, in the central city hospital, a generator had to be started to restore electricity supply - Kobzar said.

He added that at the moment everything has been repaired and the city has full power supply.

Earlier, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that due to an emergency in the north of Sumy region, some consumers were left without electricity.

Dear electricity consumers! Due to an emergency, some consumers in the north of Sumy region are temporarily without electricity. This is partly some settlements in the Shostka district. We are working to feed everyone! - reported in the RMA.

Addition

The head of the Sumy MVA, Serhiy Kryvosheenko, reported that Russian troops attacked Sumy with drones in the morning, there is damage to enterprises and industrial facilities, part of the city is without electricity. In the region, two people were killed and 5 injured in a day due to Russian attacks.