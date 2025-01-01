Electricity consumption remains at the weekend level: situation in the power system on the first day of the new year

On the first day of 2025, electricity consumption is at the level of the previous day. The power system continues to recover from 13 massive attacks by the Russian army in 2024. Emergency repair works are underway at power facilities. This was reported by Ukrenergo on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As of 7:00 a.m., electricity consumption was 9.7% lower than on Sunday, December 29. Ukrenergo explains this by a decrease in the activity of industry and business on the first day of the year, an increase in air temperature and sunny weather in most regions of Ukraine (which leads to more efficient operation of household solar power plants).

Yesterday, December 31, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the maximum of the previous day - on Monday, December 30.

According to Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from thirteen massive Russian attacks since the beginning of 2024. Emergency repair works at power facilities continue. "Power engineers are doing everything possible to return the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," the company said in a statement.

However, Ukrenergo noted that the situation in the power system may change. The latest information can be found on the websites and official social media pages of the regional power distribution companies.

