Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12198 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19318 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 42037 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28535 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 29944 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52614 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125162 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192076 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 191940 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177454 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Electricity consumption is increasing, some residents in two regions are without electricity due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 5414 views

Due to bad weather, 11 settlements in two regions are without power. Electricity consumption is increasing due to cloudy weather and cooling.

Electricity consumption is increasing, some residents in two regions are without electricity due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Due to bad weather, 11 settlements in two regions are completely or partially de-energized. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions - as of the morning, 11 settlements in two regions remained without electricity," the report said.

Emergency recovery works are ongoing. Oblenergo teams, as indicated, plan to power all consumers by the end of the current day.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, May 6, as of 9:30, its level was 3.1% higher than at the same time the previous day - on Monday. The reason is cloudy weather and precipitation in some regions, which causes low efficiency of household solar power plants. And also - a cold snap in some regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, May 5, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous working day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing. The situation in the energy system may change.

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal29.04.25, 13:23 • 95529 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyWeather and environment
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
