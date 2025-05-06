Electricity consumption is increasing, some residents in two regions are without electricity due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Due to bad weather, 11 settlements in two regions are completely or partially de-energized. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions - as of the morning, 11 settlements in two regions remained without electricity," the report said.

Emergency recovery works are ongoing. Oblenergo teams, as indicated, plan to power all consumers by the end of the current day.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, May 6, as of 9:30, its level was 3.1% higher than at the same time the previous day - on Monday. The reason is cloudy weather and precipitation in some regions, which causes low efficiency of household solar power plants. And also - a cold snap in some regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, May 5, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous working day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing. The situation in the energy system may change.

