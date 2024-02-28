Electricity consumption in Ukraine is declining: surplus is being sold to Poland as an emergency measure

Ukraine is actively reducing electricity consumption, so the surplus has to be sold to Poland on an emergency basis, the press service of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo said, according to UNN .

Consumption

Despite a decrease in the average daily temperature by 1.1°C, electricity consumption is gradually decreasing.

In particular, on February 27, the daily maximum consumption was recorded around 19:00. It was 0.8% lower than on Monday, February 26.

Today, February 28, as of 09:30, the level of electricity consumption is 0.9% lower than on Monday, February 26 - Ukrenergo summarized.

Electricity generation

It is noted that the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure the energy supply of all legal and household consumers. No deficit in the power system is expected.

From March, Ukraine will be able to export even more electricity to the EU

In particular, yesterday, February 27, the power grid experienced a surplus of electricity during the daytime hours.

In order to maintain the balance between production and consumption and the operational security of the power system, in response to Ukrenergo's request, the Polish power system operator PSE provided emergency assistance from 11:00 to 16:00 by purchasing surplus Ukrainian electricity in the total amount of 1661 MWh. In addition, from 12:05 to 13:30, the operation of renewable energy power plants was limited - the energy company said.

During the day, one power unit at the thermal power plant was taken out for emergency repairs. The unit was put back on standby after the repair work was completed.

Export/Import

Today, exports are carried out throughout the day to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova. The total volume is 3,806 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 325 MW in some hours.

Electricity is imported mainly in the evening from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Moldova, and Romania. The total volume is 1,667 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 603 MW in some hours - Ukrenergo explained.

It is noted that from December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1700 MW.

Ukrenergo networks and oblenergos

The total capacity of Ukrenergo's high-voltage networks is sufficient to cover the existing demand.

As of this morning, 372 settlements remain without electricity due to the fighting and other reasons. The shelling caused new damage to the power company networks and power outages in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. In the city of In Kherson, power supply was restored to 9,634 consumers who were cut off due to the hostilities - the company summarized.

For technical reasons, there is a power outage in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, and repairs are underway.

Thanks to the stable operation of the power grid in January, companies increased their electricity consumption by more than 27% compared to the same month last year.

