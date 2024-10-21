Elections in Moldova: Maia Sandu wins in the first round
Kyiv • UNN
Moldova's CEC has processed all the protocols of the presidential election and the referendum on EU accession. Maia Sandu won 42.45%, Alexandru Stoianoglo - 25.98%, and 50.46% of voters voted for the European vector.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Moldova has processed all the protocols of the presidential election and the constitutional referendum on Moldova's accession to the European Union. According to the results published on the CEC's website, 50.46% of voters voted for the European vector in the Constitution, and Maia Sandu and Alexandru Stoianoglo are going to the second round, UNN reports with reference to Newsmaker.
Details
In the constitutional referendum, 50.46% of voters supported the introduction of the European vector into the Constitution, against 49.54%.
In the presidential election, none of the 11 candidates received more than 50% of the vote. Incumbent President Maia Sandu, who is running for a second term, received 42.45% of the vote. The PSRM candidate, Alexandru Stoianoglo, received 25.98%.
The results of the presidential election and the constitutional referendum have yet to be recognized by the Constitutional Court.
