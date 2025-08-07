Education without borders: more and more migrants from non-EU countries receive diplomas in Europe

$41.610.07
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18729 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21199 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 51909 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68458 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59141 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 39926 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43108 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55483 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55557 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119577 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 35751 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 34507 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 42500 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 3558 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 12194 views
Education without borders: more and more migrants from non-EU countries receive diplomas in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

According to Eurostat, in 2024, 36.7% of migrants aged 25–34 from outside the EU had higher education, which is 12.5 percentage points more than in 2014. This indicator shows the increase in the educational level among migrants and their integration into European society.

Education without borders: more and more migrants from non-EU countries receive diplomas in Europe

Over the last decade, the share of young people with higher education among migrants arriving from outside the EU has significantly increased in European Union countries. This was reported by Eurostat, writes UNN.

Details

According to Eurostat, in 2024, this share reached 36.7% in the 25–34 age group, which is 12.5 percentage points more than in 2014.

This indicator demonstrates a noticeable increase in the educational level among migrants, who are increasingly actively integrating into European society and competing on equal terms with EU citizens.

Citizens of non-EU countries (25–34 years old): 36.7% with higher education in 2024 (compared to 24.2% in 2014).

Citizens of other EU countries: 41.1% have higher education (an increase of 7.4 percentage points over 10 years).

Citizens of the reporting country: 45.1% with higher education (compared to 36.8% in 2014).

Despite differences between groups by country of origin, a gradual increase in the level of education is observed in all categories. This indicates positive dynamics in access to education, as well as a change in the social portrait of the young generation in Europe.

The study also points to uneven access to higher education within individual groups, but the overall trend shows a steady movement towards increasing the educational attainment of migrants in the EU.

Recall

This year, almost five thousand applicants from temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities, said Serhiy Babak, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People", Head of the Committee on Education, Science and Innovation.

Lilia Podolyak

