Education without borders: more and more migrants from non-EU countries receive diplomas in Europe

Over the last decade, the share of young people with higher education among migrants arriving from outside the EU has significantly increased in European Union countries. This was reported by Eurostat, writes UNN.

According to Eurostat, in 2024, this share reached 36.7% in the 25–34 age group, which is 12.5 percentage points more than in 2014.

This indicator demonstrates a noticeable increase in the educational level among migrants, who are increasingly actively integrating into European society and competing on equal terms with EU citizens.

Citizens of non-EU countries (25–34 years old): 36.7% with higher education in 2024 (compared to 24.2% in 2014).

Citizens of other EU countries: 41.1% have higher education (an increase of 7.4 percentage points over 10 years).

Citizens of the reporting country: 45.1% with higher education (compared to 36.8% in 2014).

Despite differences between groups by country of origin, a gradual increase in the level of education is observed in all categories. This indicates positive dynamics in access to education, as well as a change in the social portrait of the young generation in Europe.

The study also points to uneven access to higher education within individual groups, but the overall trend shows a steady movement towards increasing the educational attainment of migrants in the EU.

