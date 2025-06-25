$41.790.08
Education benefits for military personnel: who is eligible and how to obtain them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

The Ukrainian government has introduced a number of educational benefits for military personnel and persons affected by Russian aggression, including free education, accommodation in dormitories, and scholarships. To take advantage of these benefits, it is necessary to submit an application and relevant documents to the head of the educational institution.

Education benefits for military personnel: who is eligible and how to obtain them

The government has provided a number of educational benefits for military personnel and those affected by Russian aggression. These include free education, dormitory accommodation, scholarships and access to resources, UNN reports, citing the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Who is entitled to benefits

State targeted support is provided for obtaining professional, pre-higher and higher education. The right to benefits is granted to:

  • combatants;
    • persons with disabilities as a result of war;
      • victims of the Revolution of Dignity;
        • persons who have been deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

          Benefits are provided for by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 975 of November 23, 2016.

          What benefits are provided

          The form of support depends on the status of the person and the form of study. The following may be provided:

          • full tuition fee at the expense of the state or regional budget;
            • preferential long-term loan for tuition fees for contract employees;
              •  priority transfer from contract to state-funded form;
                • social scholarship for full-time students;
                  • free provision of educational literature from the library fund of the educational institution;
                    • free access to the Internet and educational databases in state and municipal educational institutions;
                      • free or preferential accommodation in dormitories for full-time students.

                        How to take advantage of the benefits

                        To receive state targeted support, it is necessary to submit an application to the head of the educational institution indicating the type of benefit; attach copies of documents confirming the right to the benefit:

                        • combatant certificate;
                          • certificate of a person with a disability as a result of war;
                            • certificate of a victim of the Revolution of Dignity;
                              • extract from the Unified Register regarding the fact of deprivation of personal liberty.

                                The decision to grant the benefit is made by the head of the educational institution.

                                Right to education during service: The Rada supported the bill for military personnel with 253 votes "for"

                                Andrey Kulik

                                Andrey Kulik

                                SocietyEducation
                                Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
                                Ukraine
