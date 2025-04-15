ECHR is dealing with the case of Ukrainian children taken from occupied Crimea to Russia: the process regarding illegal adoption has begun

ECHR has initiated a procedure regarding the illegal adoption of Ukrainian children in occupied Crimea. Reported by UNN with reference to the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Details

ECHR initiates procedure regarding illegal adoption of Ukrainian children in Crimea The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has informed the Russian government of application No. 6719/23, filed by the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union (UHHRU) on behalf of ten Ukrainian children who were taken out of Crimea after the occupation of the peninsula in 2014. - reads the post of the governmental organization, which aims to promote the exercise of powers entrusted to the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In occupied Crimea, children from Ukrainian families are checked for ideological "reliability" - CNS

The court requested official comments from the Russian side, which it must provide by July 31, 2025.

Recall

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, it was possible to return 11 more Ukrainian children. Among those rescued are brothers whose father died because of his pro-Ukrainian position, and a pregnant woman with a child.

Two more Ukrainian teenagers were rescued from occupation and from the territory of the Russian Federation - OP