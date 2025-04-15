ECHR is dealing with the case of Ukrainian children taken from occupied Crimea to Russia: the process regarding illegal adoption has begun

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14247 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12516 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18037 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27546 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59287 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56365 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33213 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59428 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106401 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164896 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14247 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47181 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59287 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56365 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164896 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

ECHR is dealing with the case of Ukrainian children taken from occupied Crimea to Russia: the process regarding illegal adoption has begun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4846 views

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has initiated a procedure regarding the illegal adoption of Ukrainian children who were taken out of Crimea after the occupation. The ECHR has requested observations from the Russian Federation by July 31, 2025.

ECHR is dealing with the case of Ukrainian children taken from occupied Crimea to Russia: the process regarding illegal adoption has begun

ECHR has initiated a procedure regarding the illegal adoption of Ukrainian children in occupied Crimea. Reported by UNN with reference to the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Details

ECHR initiates procedure regarding illegal adoption of Ukrainian children in Crimea The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has informed the Russian government of application No. 6719/23, filed by the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union (UHHRU) on behalf of ten Ukrainian children who were taken out of Crimea after the occupation of the peninsula in 2014.

- reads the post of the governmental organization, which aims to promote the exercise of powers entrusted to the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In occupied Crimea, children from Ukrainian families are checked for ideological "reliability" - CNS15.04.25, 04:43 • 3224 views

The court requested official comments from the Russian side, which it must provide by July 31, 2025.

Recall

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, it was possible to return 11 more Ukrainian children. Among those rescued are brothers whose father died because of his pro-Ukrainian position, and a pregnant woman with a child.

Two more Ukrainian teenagers were rescued from occupation and from the territory of the Russian Federation - OP11.04.25, 15:19 • 8085 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Crimea
Ukraine
