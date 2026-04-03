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Earthquake in Afghanistan and Pakistan claims eight lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5155 views

Eight members of one family died in Afghanistan due to a house collapse caused by an earthquake. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush at a depth of over 180 kilometers.

Earthquake in Afghanistan and Pakistan claims eight lives

At least 8 people have died as a result of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday evening. This was reported by Reuters, citing Afghan authorities, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, and the US Geological Survey, writes UNN.

Details

According to seismologists, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, approximately 150 kilometers east of the Afghan city of Kunduz. The tremors originated at a depth of over 180 kilometers, which is why the shaking was felt over a large area.

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Kabul Governor's spokesman Hafizullah Basharat reported that all 8 fatalities were members of the same family. They died after their house collapsed on the outskirts of the Afghan capital. Another child was injured.

Tremors felt in several cities in Pakistan

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Chitral, Swat, and Shangla. As of now, there have been no reports of damage or casualties in Pakistan.

Afghan Ministry of Public Health spokesman Sharafat Zaman stated that hospitals in Kabul and the provinces have been put on alert. Afghanistan is one of the most seismically active regions, where strong earthquakes regularly cause casualties and destruction.

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Stepan Haftko

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