“Dynamo” have signed 21-year-old Lausanne winger Kéasse Ba

"Dynamo" have signed a five-year contract with 21-year-old Ivorian winger Keasse Ba. This was reported by the Kyiv club’s press service, according to UNN.

Football club "Dynamo" have signed a contract with 21-year-old Ivorian winger Keasse Ba. The agreement is for five years. At "Dynamo," Keasse Ba will wear number 42 - the statement said.

As noted by "Dynamo," Ba was born on December 17, 2004. He began his career in his homeland, from where he moved to "Ararat" in February 2025. He played 12 matches for the Armenian club, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists.

In July 2025, he joined Swiss club "Lausanne Ouchy." He made 44 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 5 assists.

In the current season, he has already played 5 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist.

I am very happy to join the club. I am feeling a lot of positive emotions right now. I am grateful to everyone who helped make this transfer a reality. The decision to move was not easy. But "Dynamo" is a decorated club with an outstanding history, so I chose to join them - Ba said.

He added that he has considerable experience at senior level and that his "speed could become a real threat to opponents."

Although the transfer fee was not disclosed, according to the Transfermarkt portal, "Dynamo" paid €2.1 million for Ba.

It will be recalled

Kyiv's "Dynamo" signed a contract with 18-year-old French forward Pierre Mungenge, who played for the youth team of French club PSG, for which Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi plays. The contract with the player is for three years.