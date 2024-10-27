“Dynamo and Shakhtar draw
Kyiv • UNN
In the match of the 11th round of the Ukrainian championship, Dynamo and Shakhtar drew 1-1.
"Dynamo and Shakhtar drew in the first "Ukrainian classic" derby of the 2024/25 season, UNN reports.
The match was part of the 11th round of the Ukrainian championship and took place on Dynamo's field.
Dynamo vs Shakhtar 1:1
The first half was scoreless. Shakhtar opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Artem Bondarenko scored on a rebound after Mykola Matvienko tried to hit the center of the goal with a header. Dynamo managed to equalize only in the 87th minute, when Oleksandr Karavayev scored the goal.