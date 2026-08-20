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Dynamics in the frame: how to give hair lively volume for portraits by the sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2924 views

Dynamics in the frame: how to give hair lively volume for portraits by the sea.

Dynamics in the frame: how to give hair lively volume for portraits by the sea
The seaside is one of the most popular locations for summer photo shoots. The golden light of the sunset, a light breeze and an endless horizon create the perfect backdrop for expressive portraits. However, even the most successful shot can lose some of its appeal if the hairstyle quickly loses its original shape due to humidity and wind. That is why curlers, curlers and stylers, fixing agents remain indispensable assistants for creating natural volume, light waves and texture that will look harmonious in motion. Properly prepared hair not only holds the styling better, but also adds lightness, dynamics and a special charm to the photos.

How to Create Natural Volume

The secret to striking portraits lies not in elaborate hairstyles, but in naturalness. Hair should be light, flexible, and full of life. That is why it is worth avoiding excessive amounts of strong-hold products, which can weigh it down.

Before styling, it is advisable to use a heat protectant and a root-volume product. After that, you can create loose curls or waves, leaving the ends slightly straight. This technique makes it possible to achieve the most natural result, as if the hair had naturally taken on a beautiful shape under the influence of the sea breeze.

How to Prepare Your Hair for a Seaside Photo Shoot

The sea air has high humidity, while the wind constantly changes the direction of its movement. That is why a hairstyle should be not only beautiful but also flexible enough for the movement of the hair to look natural.

It is best not to wash your hair immediately before the photo shoot, as overly clean hair often becomes too light and loses volume more quickly. It is better to do so several hours before going out or even the day before. After drying, it is recommended to tilt your head downward and dry the roots to achieve additional natural volume without extra effort.

Loose Waves Are the Main Trend in Summer Portraits

Soft, textured waves pair best with seascapes. They respond beautifully to the breeze, adding a sense of movement to photographs. To create this effect, there is no need to curl the hair from the very roots. It is enough to form curls starting from the mid-lengths, alternating the direction of the curling. After the curls have cooled, gently separate them with your fingers or a wide-toothed comb. This will make the hairstyle look as light as possible, rather than overly graphic or artificial. The finishing touch is a small amount of texturizing spray, which will help preserve the shape even during a walk along the coast.

It is also worth taking individual hair characteristics into account. For fine hair, it is better to choose lightweight styling products that do not weigh the hairstyle down, whereas thick or coarse hair requires stronger hold. To maintain volume throughout the photo shoot, gently tousle the hair at the roots with your fingers from time to time. This simple method will help refresh the hairstyle without using additional products and keep it looking well-groomed even after spending a long time by the sea.

The Role of Light and Movement in a Successful Shot

Photographers often advise against standing completely still. A slight turn of the head, a few steps along the shore, or the natural movement of the hair in the wind makes a portrait much more expressive. Shots taken during the so-called golden hour—shortly before sunset—are especially striking. The soft light highlights the hair’s radiance, adds depth to the hairstyle, and creates beautiful highlights.

If the wind is too strong, there is no need to fight it. On the contrary, it can be used as part of the creative concept. Slightly windblown hair adds emotion to portraits, while properly created root volume helps the hairstyle remain expressive even in motion. The natural movement of the hair together with the coastal wind can make a photograph dynamic, creating a sense of lightness, freedom, and a genuine summer atmosphere.

Little Secrets for Long-Lasting Styling

To keep the hairstyle neat for longer, it is worth carrying a small brush or comb, a compact spray, and a few discreet hairpins. They will help quickly refresh the look between sets of photographs. It is no less important to regularly take care of the condition of your hair. Using nourishing masks, conditioners, and heat-protective products helps maintain smoothness, elasticity, and natural shine. Well-groomed hair holds volume best, shimmers beautifully in the sunlight, and looks striking in photographs even without elaborate hairstyles.

Thus, seaside portraits are valued above all for their naturalness and lightness. Successfully created volume, soft waves, and a healthy shine in the hair help make every frame expressive and the emotions sincere. It is enough to pay a little attention to preparing the hairstyle so that the sea breeze becomes not an obstacle, but a true ally in creating unforgettable summer photographs.

Lilia Podolyak

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