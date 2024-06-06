During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,300 soldiers

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,300 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 06.06.24:

- Personnel: 515,000 (+1300).

- Tanks: 7828 (+22).

- Armored combat vehicles: 15076 (+40).

- Artillery systems: 13433 (+48).

- MLRS: 1095 (+3).

- Air defense systems: 831 (+1).

- Aircraft: 357.

- Helicopters: 326.

-Operational-tactical UAV level: 10846 (+41).

- Cruise missiles: 2270.

- Ships/boats: 27.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automobile equipment and tankers: 18360 (+63).

- Special equipment: 2230 (+7).

Air defense destroyed 17 of 18 enemy UAVs