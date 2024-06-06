During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,300 soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the russian federation has lost 1,300 troops, resulting in its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 515,000 people.
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,300 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 06.06.24:
- Personnel: 515,000 (+1300).
- Tanks: 7828 (+22).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15076 (+40).
- Artillery systems: 13433 (+48).
- MLRS: 1095 (+3).
- Air defense systems: 831 (+1).
- Aircraft: 357.
- Helicopters: 326.
-Operational-tactical UAV level: 10846 (+41).
- Cruise missiles: 2270.
- Ships/boats: 27.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 18360 (+63).
- Special equipment: 2230 (+7).
