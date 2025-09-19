In Kyiv, due to the Russian attack, there are failures in fare payment and ticket validation: in which transport

In Kyiv, due to the night attack by Russian troops, there were disruptions in fare payment and ticket validation in some types of public transport, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the night shelling, there may be interruptions with card payment and ticket validation at the turnstiles of high-speed tram and funicular stations. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, "due to the night enemy attack on the night of September 19, the connection channel to the telecommunications network operator providing services to KP "Kyivpastrans" was damaged." Therefore, as stated, the official website of the enterprise is temporarily not working.

"If payment or validation at the turnstiles does not work, passengers are recommended to validate their travel ticket inside the trams," the message says.

Specialists of the enterprise and the telecommunications network operator, as noted, are working to promptly restore the stable operation of the services.

Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network