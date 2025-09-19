In Kyiv, due to the Russian attack, there are failures in fare payment and ticket validation: in which transport

$41.190.02
September 18, 07:49 PM • 21097 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 43115 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 31011 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 41491 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 55378 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 27093 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 22665 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 39020 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16883 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 57289 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
China could accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine if Europe acted - TrumpSeptember 18, 08:07 PM • 4138 views
Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia - Defense Minister Kosiniak-KamyszSeptember 18, 08:47 PM • 2986 views
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capitalSeptember 18, 10:29 PM • 6422 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 25893 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up12:25 AM • 16719 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 32760 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 55379 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 38701 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 39020 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 57289 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 11164 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 30950 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 29967 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 29891 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 28159 views
In Kyiv, due to the Russian attack, there are failures in fare payment and ticket validation: in which transport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Due to the night enemy attack on September 19, the connection channel to the telecommunication network operator of KP "Kyivpastrans" was damaged. This led to possible interruptions in card payments and ticket validation at high-speed tram and funicular stations, as well as temporary inoperability of the enterprise's website.

In Kyiv, due to the Russian attack, there are failures in fare payment and ticket validation: in which transport

In Kyiv, due to the night attack by Russian troops, there were disruptions in fare payment and ticket validation in some types of public transport, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the night shelling, there may be interruptions with card payment and ticket validation at the turnstiles of high-speed tram and funicular stations.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, "due to the night enemy attack on the night of September 19, the connection channel to the telecommunications network operator providing services to KP "Kyivpastrans" was damaged." Therefore, as stated, the official website of the enterprise is temporarily not working.

"If payment or validation at the turnstiles does not work, passengers are recommended to validate their travel ticket inside the trams," the message says.

Specialists of the enterprise and the telecommunications network operator, as noted, are working to promptly restore the stable operation of the services.

Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network19.09.25, 02:21 • 25896 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv