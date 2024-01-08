ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Due to the resistance of TOT residents, the occupiers launched an online service for passportization

Due to the resistance of TOT residents, the occupiers launched an online service for passportization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29386 views

The occupiers launch an online passport service in the TOT that forces civilians, including minors, to register.

Due to the refusal of residents of the temporarily occupied territories to receive Russian passports, the occupiers have launched an online service for passportization of the population. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN

The occupiers have launched the online service "I am in Russia" to speed up the passportization of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, the enemy offers residents of the TOT, including minors (from the age of 14), to apply online for a Russian "passport", insurance and other waste paper

- the CNS said in a statement.

Details 

As noted, the occupiers have launched  an online service due to the refusal of locals to obtain a passport. Many people sabotage the process, but now the occupiers will force civilians to register online. 

In addition, the service is reportedly also used to make an appointment with a doctor, but only if you have a Russian passport. 

"Thus, the occupiers are once again violating international law by depriving the residents of the TOT who have not received red waste paper of medical care," the National Resistance Center said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

