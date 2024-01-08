Due to the refusal of residents of the temporarily occupied territories to receive Russian passports, the occupiers have launched an online service for passportization of the population. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

The occupiers have launched the online service "I am in Russia" to speed up the passportization of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, the enemy offers residents of the TOT, including minors (from the age of 14), to apply online for a Russian "passport", insurance and other waste paper - the CNS said in a statement.

Details

As noted, the occupiers have launched an online service due to the refusal of locals to obtain a passport. Many people sabotage the process, but now the occupiers will force civilians to register online.

In addition, the service is reportedly also used to make an appointment with a doctor, but only if you have a Russian passport.

"Thus, the occupiers are once again violating international law by depriving the residents of the TOT who have not received red waste paper of medical care," the National Resistance Center said.

