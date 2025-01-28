Due to Russian attack in Cherkasy region 72 settlements are without electricity, consumption is falling due to the weather - Ukrenergo

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 52857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 80974 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104949 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108098 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132200 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103674 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113376 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116957 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100804 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 36059 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115382 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 41951 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109895 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 52857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127117 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132200 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154427 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 11963 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 17252 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109895 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115382 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139241 views
Due to Russian attack in Cherkasy region 72 settlements are without electricity, consumption is falling due to the weather - Ukrenergo

Due to Russian attack in Cherkasy region 72 settlements are without electricity, consumption is falling due to the weather - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58735 views

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones, 72 settlements in Cherkasy region were cut off from electricity. Electricity consumption in Ukraine is decreasing due to warming, and the power system continues to recover from the attacks.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is decreasing due to warming, as a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russia on a power facility, 72 settlements in Cherkasy region were cut off from electricity, Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As a result of a nighttime drone attack on a power facility, 72 settlements in Cherkasy Oblast were cut off from electricity in the morning. The power company's specialists will start emergency repair work as soon as they receive the necessary permits from the State Emergency Service

- the company said.

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, on January 28, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 2.7% lower than at the same time on the previous day - on Monday," Ukrenergo said.

Yesterday, January 27, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 3.4% lower than the maximum of the previous business day, on Friday, January 24. "The reason for these changes is the increase in air temperature in all regions of Ukraine," the company explained.

Ukraine's power grid reportedly continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"The situation in the power system may change," Ukrenergo noted.

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russia at night, Uman reports problems with electricity28.01.25, 08:25 • 36051 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

