Due to Russian attack in Cherkasy region 72 settlements are without electricity, consumption is falling due to the weather - Ukrenergo

As a result of a nighttime drone attack on a power facility, 72 settlements in Cherkasy Oblast were cut off from electricity in the morning. The power company's specialists will start emergency repair work as soon as they receive the necessary permits from the State Emergency Service - the company said.

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, on January 28, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 2.7% lower than at the same time on the previous day - on Monday," Ukrenergo said.

Yesterday, January 27, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 3.4% lower than the maximum of the previous business day, on Friday, January 24. "The reason for these changes is the increase in air temperature in all regions of Ukraine," the company explained.

Ukraine's power grid reportedly continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"The situation in the power system may change," Ukrenergo noted.

