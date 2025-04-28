Due to lack of funds, the UN is forced to reduce the staff of the World Food Program by up to 30%
Kyiv • UNN
The UN World Food Program plans to cut up to 30% of jobs worldwide, which is about 6,000 people. The reason is a significant budget reduction, especially from the United States, which led to commitments for 2025 that are 40% less than the previous one.
The cuts could affect up to 6,000 people, according to a staff memo obtained by AFP, UNN reports.
Details
The corresponding letter was sent to WFP employees, AFP news agency reported today. According to the document, up to 6,000 people are expected to be laid off.
The WFP leadership also points out that the UN organization has committed to payments amounting to $6.4 billion (€5.6 billion) for 2025.
This is 40% less compared to the previous year.
Unfortunately, we do not expect this situation to improve
Let us remind you
UN food and refugee agencies are planning cuts due to falling funding, especially from the US.