Due to lack of funds, the UN is forced to reduce the staff of the World Food Program by up to 30%

The cuts could affect up to 6,000 people, according to a staff memo obtained by AFP, UNN reports.

The UN World Food Program will cut its staff by approximately one-third.

The World Food Program will be forced to cut 25 to 30% of its staff worldwide - the email reads.

The corresponding letter was sent to WFP employees, AFP news agency reported today. According to the document, up to 6,000 people are expected to be laid off.

The WFP leadership also points out that the UN organization has committed to payments amounting to $6.4 billion (€5.6 billion) for 2025.

This is 40% less compared to the previous year.

Unfortunately, we do not expect this situation to improve - added to the WFP.

UN food and refugee agencies are planning cuts due to falling funding, especially from the US.