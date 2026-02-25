Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 4 regions, electricity imports continue from "all neighboring" EU countries and Moldova

Enemy attacks have left some residents in four regions without electricity, with emergency blackouts in some areas, and electricity imports "are carried out from all EU countries bordering Ukraine and Moldova," the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As indicated by the ministry, where the security situation allows, specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the damage. Work, as stated, continues uninterruptedly to restore power and return equipment to operation as soon as possible.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Today, hourly blackouts are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As Ukrenergo noted, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, and the need for economical energy consumption remains - if possible, the use of powerful electrical appliances should be postponed to nighttime - after 11:00 PM.

Import

"Electricity imports are carried out from all EU countries bordering Ukraine and Moldova, according to the results of auctions for the distribution of available cross-border interconnection capacity," Ukrenergo indicated.

Addition

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the cessation of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.