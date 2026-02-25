Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 4 regions, electricity imports continue from "all neighboring" EU countries and Moldova

$43.260.03
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 36 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 2432 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 2712 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 13905 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 23159 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 19730 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19328 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16616 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15768 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 15884 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 11986 views
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 8320 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 10672 views
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and BelarusiansFebruary 25, 01:19 AM • 5198 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 6348 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 30372 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 40946 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 58730 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 76032 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 78596 views
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 10066 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 13834 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 16350 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 21374 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 30177 views
Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 4 regions, electricity imports continue from "all neighboring" EU countries and Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Due to enemy attacks, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions were left without power. Emergency shutdowns have been applied in some regions, and electricity is being imported from all EU countries bordering Ukraine and Moldova.

Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 4 regions, electricity imports continue from "all neighboring" EU countries and Moldova

Enemy attacks have left some residents in four regions without electricity, with emergency blackouts in some areas, and electricity imports "are carried out from all EU countries bordering Ukraine and Moldova," the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As indicated by the ministry, where the security situation allows, specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the damage. Work, as stated, continues uninterruptedly to restore power and return equipment to operation as soon as possible.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Today, hourly blackouts are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As Ukrenergo noted, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, and the need for economical energy consumption remains - if possible, the use of powerful electrical appliances should be postponed to nighttime - after 11:00 PM.

Import

"Electricity imports are carried out from all EU countries bordering Ukraine and Moldova, according to the results of auctions for the distribution of available cross-border interconnection capacity," Ukrenergo indicated.

Addition

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the cessation of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World