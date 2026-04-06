Drug business with millions in turnover and an extensive network exposed in Ukraine - 12 suspects

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a large-scale drug business in the Ternopil region. At least 12 individuals are involved in the case, who established a full cycle of drug production and distribution throughout Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

In the Kremenets district of the Ternopil region, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale drug laboratory. According to the investigation, at least 12 individuals ensured the full cycle of drug production and distribution through an extensive network across Ukraine.

"During 54 searches in seven regions, approximately 200 kg of methadone, 127 kg of opium extract (over 2 million doses), almost 20 tons of precursors, about 20 kg of cannabis, and 25 kg of poppy straw were seized. The estimated value of the seized items on the 'black market' is about 700 million UAH," the post states.

In addition, law enforcement officers, as indicated, seized over 60 thousand US dollars, 10 thousand euros, and 260 thousand UAH in cash, 32 gold and 17 silver coins, five cars, firearms, ammunition (including magazines for AK-74), as well as equipment and draft records.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office, 12 individuals have been notified of suspicion of illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment, and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Another person is accused of organizing and maintaining places for illegal use and manufacture of drugs. Ten suspects have been detained," the post said.

Recall

In Ukraine, after a peak increase in 2023, the number of suspects in drug-related crimes is gradually decreasing, but the scale remains significant. In the first two months of 2026 alone, over 2.5 thousand people were notified of suspicion for illegal drug trafficking.