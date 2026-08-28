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Drones attack Yaroslavl, and a red alert level has been declared in Moscow, Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2570 views

In Yaroslavl Oblast, the M8 highway was closed and bus routes were changed due to a drone attack. In Moscow, air defense reported shooting down two UAVs.

Drones attack Yaroslavl, and a red alert level has been declared in Moscow, Russia

In Russia's Yaroslavl region, officials reported a drone attack, prompting the closure of traffic toward Moscow and changes to public transport routes. Drone attacks were also reported in Moscow and the Moscow region, Russian officials wrote, according to UNN.

Details

Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev reported a drone threat in the region. As a result, traffic was closed on a section of the M8 highway toward Moscow, while some intermunicipal bus routes were temporarily suspended.

Buses traveling along Moskovsky Prospekt are temporarily operating via a detour along Suzdalskoye Highway and Kalinina Street; shortened routes are also operating to the intersection of Nagornaya Street and Moskovsky Prospekt and to the railway station on Moskovsky Prospekt. Intermunicipal bus routes traveling along the closed section of the M8 highway are temporarily not operating and remain on the bus station grounds

- the governor said.

Yevrayev did not specify which facility in Yaroslavl may have been attacked. At the same time, photographs of the possible aftermath of the attack appeared on Russian social media, showing shattered windows in buildings.

Attack on Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses had shot down two drones heading toward the capital. According to him, emergency services are working at the site where the debris fell.

Two UAVs flying toward Moscow were destroyed by the Defense Ministry's air defense system. Emergency service specialists are working at the site where the debris fell

- Sobyanin said.

In addition, reports of a drone attack came from the Moscow region. According to Russian social media, black smoke rose in the Pavlovsky Posad area.

A red alert level over the threat of drones was also declared in the Vladimir and Ivanovo regions, as well as in the southeastern part of the Moscow region.

Stepan Haftko

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