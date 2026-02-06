Drone found again in Moldova, area cordoned off

In the Dorokievsky district of Moldova, police discovered a drone near the village of Sofia. This was reported by the Moldovan police, according to UNN.

Details

In the Drochia district of Moldova, local police received a report about a drone that had crashed near the village of Sofia.

Currently, the incident area has been cordoned off, and special services are conducting a detailed inspection of the aircraft. In addition, the police urge citizens not to approach the drone and to strictly follow the instructions of law enforcement agencies.

Recall

A drone was discovered near the village of Salcia, Taraclia district, Moldova. According to the results of the initial examination, no explosives were found on it, and investigative actions are ongoing.