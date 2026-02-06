Drone found again in Moldova, area cordoned off
Kyiv • UNN
Police found a drone near Sofia village in Drochia district, Moldova. The area has been cordoned off, and special services are conducting an inspection.
Details
In the Drochia district of Moldova, local police received a report about a drone that had crashed near the village of Sofia.
Currently, the incident area has been cordoned off, and special services are conducting a detailed inspection of the aircraft. In addition, the police urge citizens not to approach the drone and to strictly follow the instructions of law enforcement agencies.
Recall
A drone was discovered near the village of Salcia, Taraclia district, Moldova. According to the results of the initial examination, no explosives were found on it, and investigative actions are ongoing.