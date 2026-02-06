$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 4728 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 10065 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 11087 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 10664 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 13867 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 10965 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 23179 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17125 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19831 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 64162 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Drone found again in Moldova, area cordoned off

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Police found a drone near Sofia village in Drochia district, Moldova. The area has been cordoned off, and special services are conducting an inspection.

Drone found again in Moldova, area cordoned off

In the Dorokievsky district of Moldova, police discovered a drone near the village of Sofia. This was reported by the Moldovan police, according to UNN.

Details

In the Drochia district of Moldova, local police received a report about a drone that had crashed near the village of Sofia.

Currently, the incident area has been cordoned off, and special services are conducting a detailed inspection of the aircraft. In addition, the police urge citizens not to approach the drone and to strictly follow the instructions of law enforcement agencies.

Recall

A drone was discovered near the village of Salcia, Taraclia district, Moldova. According to the results of the initial examination, no explosives were found on it, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Village
Technology
Moldova
Unmanned aerial vehicle