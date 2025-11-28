$42.300.10
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
06:30 PM • 11430 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 14645 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 23923 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 30677 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 19716 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 27599 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 21321 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13866 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17469 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

A drone attacked a military town in Grozny on November 27, damaging one of the buildings. Airports in Chechnya and neighboring regions suspended operations.

Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: details

On November 27, a drone attacked a military town in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and local public pages.

Details

Eyewitnesses published a video showing smoke rising over one of the buildings. Airports in Chechnya, Dagestan, North Ossetia, and Ingushetia suspended operations.

One of the buildings on the territory of the military town, facing Akhmat Kadyrov Avenue, was damaged. To the southeast of it there are a number of hangar-like buildings

- reads one of the reports.

In addition, local opposition activists reported that the location of the 291st Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Shatoy district was also attacked.

Recall

On the night of November 27, the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones, with at least three flashes recorded.

Oil terminal and Russian Navy base hit: details of the attack on Novorossiysk25.11.25, 12:39 • 3296 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents