Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: details

On November 27, a drone attacked a military town in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and local public pages.

Eyewitnesses published a video showing smoke rising over one of the buildings. Airports in Chechnya, Dagestan, North Ossetia, and Ingushetia suspended operations.

One of the buildings on the territory of the military town, facing Akhmat Kadyrov Avenue, was damaged. To the southeast of it there are a number of hangar-like buildings - reads one of the reports.

In addition, local opposition activists reported that the location of the 291st Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Shatoy district was also attacked.

On the night of November 27, the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones, with at least three flashes recorded.

