Drone attack in Sumy region: a UAV hit a house of culture in Krasnopilska community

The Russian army fired a drone strike at one of the villages in the Krasnopilska community. They hit the local house of culture. Another attack on the border was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The evening attack on the border of Sumy region also damaged private houses. Power lines were also damaged.

All relevant emergency services are currently working at the arrival site.

The EMB has not yet received information about the victims.