Dozens of houses without heat in Kyiv's Holosiyiv due to an accident - KCSA

The main heating network in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district was damaged, 50 residential buildings were left without heating, and repair work is expected to last a day, KCSA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

This morning, a 450 mm diameter pipeline of the main heating network was damaged - KCSA reported on social media.

"Kyivteploenergo has already localized the damage to the pipeline that occurred on Vasyl Kasiyan Street.

Heat supply to 50 residential buildings in Holosiivskyi district is temporarily suspended for the duration of the repair work - the statement reads.

Currently, Kyivteploenergo's emergency repair team is working at the site, with all the necessary equipment engaged.

The work is expected to be completed within a day.

