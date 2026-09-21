Donatella Versace begins collaboration with retailer REVOLVE, targeting "Generation Z"

REUTERS/Jack Taylor

Fashion online retailer REVOLVE (RVLV.N), whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has announced a partnership with Donatella Versace. The company intends to give the former chief creative officer of the Versace brand "a completely new platform and the freedom to create something from scratch," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

With sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) last year, REVOLVE positions itself as a "next-generation fashion retailer for millennials and members of Generation Z," offering through its website and mobile apps "a broad yet carefully curated selection of clothing, footwear, accessories, as well as beauty and home goods."

Fashion reshuffle: Donatella Versace leaves her post at Versace, and Demna Gvasalia moves to Gucci

"By combining Donatella's creative authority with REVOLVE's technology, infrastructure and global reach, we have the opportunity to create something truly unique — and build it for the long term," REVOLVE Group co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas said in an Instagram post.

Donatella Versace, 71, left her position as creative director of the brand founded by her brother in March 2025 — shortly before Versace was acquired by the Prada Group.

After that, she took on the position of the brand's chief ambassador.

A Prada representative declined to comment on the news of the partnership.