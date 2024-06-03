Donald Trump is now in TikTok: first the former president wanted to ban the network, and now he has started an account himself

Donald Trump joined the Tik Tok platform and posted his first video on a popular social app that he once tried to ban. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

The likely candidate from the Republican Party of the United States, Donald Trump, has created an account on TikTok and has more than 3 million subscribers on the platform.

Trump recently released a 13-second clip of himself in his usual blue suit and red tie attending the popular absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight in Newark, New Jersey.

Obviously, the decision to register on TikTok was made to attract the attention of young voters - Trump wants to be re-elected in November, during the elections when he will compete against Democratic President Joe Biden.

In April, President Joe Biden signed a bill banning Tik Tok in the United States if Chinese owner Bytedance doesn't find a local buyer for the program within a year.

The U.S. government and lawmakers have expressed concern that the Chinese government will use TikTok to collect personal data from local users for other purposes that harm the United States.

This year, Biden's campaign also joined Tik Tok, which has more than 170 million users in the United States.

