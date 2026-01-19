Dollar slightly increased in value: NBU exchange rate for Monday

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 18, 11:31 AM • 20504 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 40343 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 33376 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 66423 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 98744 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 45541 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 55131 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 59013 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 48092 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 82612 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones: there are woundedJanuary 18, 08:25 PM • 3920 views
Ukraine is transitioning to 4.5-5 queues of power outages, with possible blackouts lasting up to 16 hours - Yasno CEOJanuary 18, 08:55 PM • 3440 views
Threatens not only Ukraine but also NATO: Russia increases production of attack UAVs - CPDJanuary 18, 09:28 PM • 4430 views
126 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day: the General Staff reported where the hottest spots areJanuary 18, 09:59 PM • 3032 views
70-year-old Kharkiv resident died while tubingJanuary 18, 10:30 PM • 8892 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 44384 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 82613 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 49579 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 80263 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 108882 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Denmark
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 16763 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 29549 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 26485 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 24324 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 23681 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Dollar slightly increased in value: NBU exchange rate for Monday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 43.41 hryvnias, and the euro at 50.44 hryvnias. The dollar exchange rate increased by 2 kopecks, while the euro remained unchanged.

Dollar slightly increased in value: NBU exchange rate for Monday

As of Monday, January 19, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.41 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Friday was 43.39 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.44. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.4130 UAH (+2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.4375 UAH (0 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9342 UAH (-5 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.17-43.75 UAH, the euro at 50.25-50.92 UAH, the zloty at 11.70-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.31-43.36 UAH/dollar and 50.33-50.37 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      According to fintech expert, co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, at the beginning of the year, the hryvnia began to weaken against the dollar and euro due to seasonal factors and the influence of external financing.

      US dollar sharply fell due to pressure on Fed independence and the start of an investigation against agency head Powell12.01.26, 06:06 • 5688 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine