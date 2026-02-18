Dollar and euro are getting more expensive: NBU set official exchange rate for February 18

As of Wednesday, February 18, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.26 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 43.17 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.17. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2577 UAH (+9 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.1695 UAH (+1 kopiyka) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1422 UAH (-1 kopiyka) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.00-43.50 UAH, the euro at 51.00-51.55 UAH, and the zloty at 11.90-12.45 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.31-43.34 UAH/dollar and 51.21-51.24 UAH/euro.

Recall

In 2025, the number of payment card operations in Ukraine increased by 10%, reaching 9.5 billion, and the amount by 9%, to 7.1 trillion hryvnias. The share of cashless payments was 65.4% of the total amount.

Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings