Doctors helped MP accused of attempted murder avoid military service and leave the country
Kyiv • UNN
Four doctors in Vinnytsia region have been served with a notice of suspicion for illegally issuing a medical certificate of fitness for duty to a deputy. The suspect, who is accused of attempted murder, managed to flee abroad.
Law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to four doctors in Vinnytsia region who illegally issued a medical certificate of unfit for duty to a former local deputy. As a result, the deputy, who is also accused of organizing an attempted murder, fled abroad. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
The head of the military-medical commission of the Zhmerynka RCCC and JV, the director and two doctors of the Zhmerynka Municipal Primary Health Care Center were suspected of facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
In addition, the former deputy of Zhmerynka City Council was served a notice of suspicion of using a knowingly forged document (Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, the head of the MEC, together with other doctors, drew up and issued a number of medical documents containing false information about the ex-MP's illness. This became the basis for declaring him unfit for military service with exclusion from the military register and allowed him to leave the country without hindrance
It is noted that such a decision could have allowed a former deputy of the Zhmerynka City Council, who is accused of organizing an attempted murder of another city council member, to flee abroad. The indictment against him was sent to court in May.
The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.
