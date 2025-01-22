President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposed lowering the mobilization age, as demanded by the United States, noting that this would only lead to an increase in the number of unarmed people at the front. Zelensky said this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

"Why mobilize even younger people? So that there are even more people without weapons?" - Zelensky said.

The President noted that Ukraine needs weapons and missiles.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that more than 100 brigades on the battlefield need to be updated with military equipment on a daily basis. Zelensky emphasized the priority of technical equipment and training for the military.