Disasters in Russia: Dust storm with wind gusts of 28 m/s hits Irkutsk

A severe dust storm has hit the Russian city of Irkutsk. Wind gusts reach 28 m/s. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.

On the evening of April 30, a dust storm began in Irkutsk. The wind is 20 meters per second, with gusts reaching 25 meters per second near the airport. Strong wind gusts were also recorded in Angarsk - 23-28 meters per second, in Zhigalovo - 23 meters per second, and in Cheremkhov - 24-28 meters per second. - local media reported.

Details

According to media reports, gale-force winds tore roofs off public transportation stops and carried debris, leaves, and styrofoam through the streets. Some residents had their mosquito nets and satellite dishes blown off their balconies.

There is zero visibility on the roads. In some areas, there are power outages and power has been lost.

It is noted that the dust storm also hit neighboring Balagansk.

There was a strong wind and rain, and the power was cut off for a couple of hours. The storm started abruptly, it was still sunny in the morning. ," local resident Olga told reporters.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges people not to leave buildings and not to leave children unattended. Residents are also advised to remove things from their balconies that could fall during gusts of wind and close the windows tightly.

The rescuers also warned about the danger of setting fire to dry vegetation and garbage. This is currently prohibited.