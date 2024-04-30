Disasters in Russia: Dust storm with wind gusts of 28 m/s hits Irkutsk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90006 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151982 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155889 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251807 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174502 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165710 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226663 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37708 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71995 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39952 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33205 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65764 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226663 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212633 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225086 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90006 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65764 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71995 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113217 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114100 views
Disasters in Russia: Dust storm with wind gusts of 28 m/s hits Irkutsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16938 views

A severe dust storm with wind gusts of up to 28 m/s hit the Russian city of Irkutsk, causing power outages, roof damage, and visibility to zero.

A severe dust storm has hit the Russian city of Irkutsk. Wind gusts reach 28 m/s. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.

On the evening of April 30, a dust storm began in Irkutsk. The wind is 20 meters per second, with gusts reaching 25 meters per second near the airport. Strong wind gusts were also recorded in Angarsk - 23-28 meters per second, in Zhigalovo - 23 meters per second, and in Cheremkhov - 24-28 meters per second.

- local media reported.

Details

According to media reports, gale-force winds tore roofs off public transportation stops and carried debris, leaves, and styrofoam through the streets. Some residents had their mosquito nets and satellite dishes blown off their balconies.

There is zero visibility on the roads. In some areas, there are power outages and power has been lost.

It is noted that the dust storm also hit neighboring Balagansk.

There was a strong wind and rain, and the power was cut off for a couple of hours. The storm started abruptly, it was still sunny in the morning.

 ," local resident Olga told reporters.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges people not to leave buildings and not to leave children unattended. Residents are also advised to remove things from their balconies that could fall during gusts of wind and close the windows tightly.

The rescuers also warned about the danger of setting fire to dry vegetation and garbage. This is currently prohibited.

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyNews from social networksEvents

