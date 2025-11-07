ukenru
Disappeared with UAH 13.4 million in evidence: Kyiv police officer served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Police officer Yuriy Rybyansky was served with a notice of suspicion of embezzling UAH 13.4 million, which was material evidence. He was found in Rivne region, with the money on him.

Disappeared with UAH 13.4 million in evidence: Kyiv police officer served with notice of suspicion

In Kyiv, police officer Yuriy Rybyansky, who disappeared along with material evidence in the case - US dollars, euros, and hryvnias equivalent to UAH 13.4 million - has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

The head of the Darnytskyi police department is charged with misappropriation of another's property on an especially large scale by abusing his official position under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- stated the message from the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the law enforcement officer violated the established procedure for storing material evidence and left the money in his office, although he was obliged to transfer it to a banking institution.

Soon after, he stopped coming to work, and the money disappeared with him.

The police officer was found a few days later in the Rivne region, where he was hiding, and was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The missing material evidence was with him.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Pre-trial investigation is being conducted by SBI investigators.

Wanted policeman detained in Rivne region amid disappearance of seized funds06.11.25, 12:45 • 7162 views

Addition

Earlier it became known that the Kyiv police were looking for law enforcement officer Yuriy Rybyansky. It was reported that the head of the Darnytskyi police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv did not report for duty and was not in contact.

Employees of the Department of Internal Security immediately began searching for the police officer within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder with the mark "missing"). "He was a financially responsible person and had access to seized property. During the inspection, law enforcement officers of the DIS discovered the disappearance of the seized funds," the police noted.

Criminal proceedings were also initiated under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the investigation of which will be carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv