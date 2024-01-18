Denys Monastyrskyi Street and Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo Square appear in Kyiv

At today's meeting, the Kyiv City Council decided to rename several streets in Kyiv and also named 29 other objects. In particular, Denys Monastyrskyi Street, who died in a plane crash, will appear in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, in the process of de-Sovietization and in order to immortalize Ukrainian Heroes, 29 more objects were renamed and named in the capital.

"Residents have made their choice, and the deputies of the Kyiv City Council are making decisions based on the results. We are entering the home stretch, and soon the process of de-Russification of city facilities will be finally completed. There will never be any more room for Russian narratives on the map of the capital. The aggressor who is killing our people has no right to be glorified in a free Ukraine. Kyiv is not a part of the so-called great USSR. In the hero city of Kyiv, there should be no place names that glorify the Russian Empire and Russian imperialism. In particular, today the names of 29 more objects were changed. A square in the Pechersk district was named after Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubaylo, an unnamed square in the Desnianskyi district was named after the Heroes of Chernihiv," emphasized Volodymyr Bondarenko.

In particular, it was renamed:

Pechersk district:

Saltykov-Shchedrin Street - Sergei Mironov Street;

The park between Mykhailo Omelyanovych Pavlenko Street and Ipodromny Lane was named after Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo;

The park between Bastionna and Mykhailo Boichuk streets was named after Mykola Mozgovyi.

Shevchenkivskyi district:

Tropinina Lane - Anatolii Kudrytskyi Lane;

Otto Schmidt Street - Prince Volodymyr Monomakh Street;

Akademika Tupoleva Street - Mriya Street;

part of Oranzhereyna Street (from Yuriy Illienko Street to Dorohozhytska Street) - Pravvednykiv Street.

Sviatoshynskyi district:

Grigory Oniskevich Street - Pavel Glazovoy Street;

Anatoliy Pantelkin Street - Volodymyr Gaponenko Street;

Koltsov Boulevard - Nikolai Rudenko Boulevard;

Mykola Krasnov Street - Hetman Kirill Rozumovsky Street;

Spartakivska Street - Bakhchisarayska Street;

Ogaryova Street to Oleksandr Oksanchenko Street;

Chervonozavodska Street - Oleksiy Bezdolnyi Street.

Dniprovskyi district:

Bazhova Street to Serhiy Naboka Street;

Plekhanov Street - Borys Martos Street;

Kominatna Street - Denys Rachinsky Street;

Petro Zaporozhets Street - Black Zaporozhets Street.

Solomensky district:

Bakunin Street - Oleg Afanas Street;

Metalistiv Lane - Oksana Voronina Lane;

Akademika Karpinskoho Street - Akademika Vozianova Street;

Fedoseev Lane - Marian Hadenko Lane;

Surikova Street - Denys Monastyrskyi Street.

Desnianskyi district:

The unnamed square at the corner of Radunska and Myloslavska streets was named "Heroes of Chernihiv Square";

Turgenev Street - Mykhailo Osadchyi Street.

Also, Kanalna Street was renamed to Hlib Babych (Darnytskyi district); Yermak Street to Mykhailo Horyn (Obolonskyi district); Vereshchahina Street to Vorzelska Street; and Sechenov Street to Zoya Butenko Street.

