Anniversary of the Brovary tragedy: Interior Minister Klymenko pays tribute to those killed in the plane crash

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 36393 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105958 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134412 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133731 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174085 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170808 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279411 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101418 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101018 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102957 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61826 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 32448 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 36337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279409 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258051 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25824 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134407 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105321 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105357 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121555 views
Anniversary of the Brovary tragedy: Interior Minister Klymenko pays tribute to those killed in the plane crash

Anniversary of the Brovary tragedy: Interior Minister Klymenko pays tribute to those killed in the plane crash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26324 views

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, paid tribute to the victims of the plane crash in Brovary that took the lives of Interior Ministry employees and civilians a year ago. A memorial service was also held at St. Sophia Cathedral.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko honored the memory of those killed in the plane crash in Brovary, which occurred a year ago. This was reported by the Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Exactly one year ago, a plane crash occurred in Brovary, which ended the lives of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the department's employees, crew members, and four civilians.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, together with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, heads of central executive bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, relatives and friends of the victims, paid tribute to all the victims of the plane crash.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Baikove cemetery, where the leadership and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are buried. Subsequently, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy, held a memorial service for the victims at St. Sophia Cathedral.

AddendumAddendum

The tragedy occurred on January 18, 2023, in Brovary, Kyiv region. On board the helicopter were the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, the State Secretary of the Ministry Yuriy Lubkovych, the Deputy Head of the Patronage Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Tetiana Shutyak, a senior operative of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Marynchenko, a leading inspector of the Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mykola Anatskyi, the Head of the Protection Department of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine Mykhailo Pavlushko, three members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a member of the National Guard. Four civilians were also killed - Olena and Milana Ponomarenko, Marina Granovska and Tatiana Boychenko.

On November 27, 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary, where the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was killed.

As reported by  in the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, more than 30 experts were involved in the investigation of the Brovary plane crash.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society

