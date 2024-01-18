Anniversary of the Brovary tragedy: Interior Minister Klymenko pays tribute to those killed in the plane crash

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko honored the memory of those killed in the plane crash in Brovary, which occurred a year ago. This was reported by the Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Exactly one year ago, a plane crash occurred in Brovary, which ended the lives of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the department's employees, crew members, and four civilians.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, together with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, heads of central executive bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, relatives and friends of the victims, paid tribute to all the victims of the plane crash.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Baikove cemetery, where the leadership and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are buried. Subsequently, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy, held a memorial service for the victims at St. Sophia Cathedral.

Addendum

The tragedy occurred on January 18, 2023, in Brovary, Kyiv region. On board the helicopter were the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, the State Secretary of the Ministry Yuriy Lubkovych, the Deputy Head of the Patronage Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Tetiana Shutyak, a senior operative of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Marynchenko, a leading inspector of the Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mykola Anatskyi, the Head of the Protection Department of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine Mykhailo Pavlushko, three members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a member of the National Guard. Four civilians were also killed - Olena and Milana Ponomarenko, Marina Granovska and Tatiana Boychenko.

On November 27, 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary, where the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was killed.

As reported by in the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, more than 30 experts were involved in the investigation of the Brovary plane crash.