Demining machines, UAVs, and shells: Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Ukraine has received a new batch of military aid from Germany, which includes three demining vehicles, reconnaissance drones and 155 mm guns. This is stated on the website of the German government, UNN reports.

According to the report, the new military aid package from Germany includes:

18 armored personnel carriers;

about 4 thousand artillery rounds of 155 mm caliber;



three WISENT 1 demining machines;



one DACHS engineer tank;



9 mine trawls;



10 VECTOR UAVs with spare parts;



30 BPL RQ-35 HEIDRUN;



11 Primoco ONE UAVs;



7 BPL SONGBIRD;



4 border patrol vehicles;



Five hundred LED lights.



Addendum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country has allocated 1.7 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine this year and another 6 billion euros for the following years.