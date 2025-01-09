Demchenko: Belarus is simply escalating the situation with its statements about military exercises

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 9066 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121942 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130017 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130776 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109690 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159493 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104309 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113892 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 69349 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123545 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121935 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 63084 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 77394 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137381 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165264 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187505 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176877 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121935 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123545 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132552 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149964 views
Actual
Demchenko: Belarus is simply escalating the situation with its statements about military exercises

Demchenko: Belarus is simply escalating the situation with its statements about military exercises

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23422 views

The State Border Guard Service does not record the movement of Belarusian military equipment and personnel near the Ukrainian border. SBGS spokesperson Demchenko said that Belarus is only escalating the situation with constant exercises.

Belarus continues to escalate the situation with military exercises. No movement of equipment and personnel from the Belarusian army units has been recorded near the Ukrainian border. This was stated by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

We should not pay so much attention to the exercises that take place on the territory of Belarus, because in fact, they do not stop, and similar exercises with different components of the armed forces of Belarus or other components of the security forces are announced and held constantly. But in fact, we do not record any movement of equipment or personnel from the units of the Belarusian army near our border

- Demchenko said.

He emphasized that Belarus simply continues to escalate the situation with such exercises.

"With such exercises, Belarus continues to simply escalate the situation, as if Ukraine, among other things, poses a threat to Belarus, and therefore they are forced to strengthen their security. Let me remind you that since 2022, Belarus has been keeping a certain number of its units on the border with Ukraine because of such rhetoric," Demchenko said.

According to him, they are located at a certain distance from the border and often rotate, which is why there may be allegations that Belarus continues to strengthen or increase its units on the border with Ukraine, but this is not actually the case.

"We have not detected any strike group that would be located in the direction of our border on the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said.

He also noted that there are no Russians on the territory of Belarus now.

Addendum

The Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that exercises of territorial troops involving conscripts will be held in the Gomel district of Belarus near the border with Ukraine from January 8 to 31.

On January 8, Demchenko said that Ukraine was strengthening border security with Belarus.

Add

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claims that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will do everything to drag Belarus into a war and added that Belarus may not survive as a state.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising