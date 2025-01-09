Demchenko: Belarus is simply escalating the situation with its statements about military exercises

Belarus continues to escalate the situation with military exercises. No movement of equipment and personnel from the Belarusian army units has been recorded near the Ukrainian border. This was stated by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

We should not pay so much attention to the exercises that take place on the territory of Belarus, because in fact, they do not stop, and similar exercises with different components of the armed forces of Belarus or other components of the security forces are announced and held constantly. But in fact, we do not record any movement of equipment or personnel from the units of the Belarusian army near our border - Demchenko said.

He emphasized that Belarus simply continues to escalate the situation with such exercises.

"With such exercises, Belarus continues to simply escalate the situation, as if Ukraine, among other things, poses a threat to Belarus, and therefore they are forced to strengthen their security. Let me remind you that since 2022, Belarus has been keeping a certain number of its units on the border with Ukraine because of such rhetoric," Demchenko said.

According to him, they are located at a certain distance from the border and often rotate, which is why there may be allegations that Belarus continues to strengthen or increase its units on the border with Ukraine, but this is not actually the case.

"We have not detected any strike group that would be located in the direction of our border on the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said.

He also noted that there are no Russians on the territory of Belarus now.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that exercises of territorial troops involving conscripts will be held in the Gomel district of Belarus near the border with Ukraine from January 8 to 31.

On January 8, Demchenko said that Ukraine was strengthening border security with Belarus.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claims that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will do everything to drag Belarus into a war and added that Belarus may not survive as a state.