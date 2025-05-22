Demchenko: 10 million people have crossed the Ukrainian border in four months
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of 2025, more than 10 million people have crossed the Ukrainian border. In April, 2.7 million crossings were recorded, which is 8% more than in March.
Since the beginning of 2025, the border of Ukraine has been crossed by more than 10 million people in total for entry and exit. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, writes UNN.
In 4 months of this year, the border of Ukraine was crossed by a total of 10 million people, these are indicators in total for entry and exit. Moreover, if we compare 2024, the same period, this is an increase of 3%
According to him, in April the border was crossed by 2.7 million citizens for entry and exit, which is 8% more than in March. In particular, this was most likely influenced by the Easter holidays.
The most active remain the weekend days - then the number of crossings reaches about 95 thousand per day in both directions. On weekdays, this figure averages 75-80 thousand people.
Let us remind
Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 5,000 men have illegally left the country. Regarding the illegal crossing of the border, more than 7,000 criminal cases have been opened, but there are more than 400 actual court verdicts.